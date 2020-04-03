SVOTS Commencement rescheduled for Sept. 12

3 April 2020 • Yonkers, NY

St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary (SVOTS) will hold its Commencement Exercises for the Class of 2020 on Saturday, September 12.

Commencement usually takes place in May at the conclusion of the spring semester, but Seminary administration is rescheduling the event in response to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The Seminary has already transitioned all its classes online for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester.

The day of commencement will begin with Hierarchical Divine Liturgy on the morning of September 12. The Service of Thanksgiving will then be held at 1 p.m. at the Seminary’s Three Hierarchs Chapel, followed by the Commencement Exercises at 1:30 p.m. in the Metropolitan Philip Auditorium of the John G. Rangos Family Building.