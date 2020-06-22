SVS Press & Bookstore Inventory Closure

22 June 2020 • Yonkers, NY

Saint Vladimir’s Seminary (SVS) Press & Bookstore will be closed from Thursday, June 25 until Monday, July 6, 2020 for inventory and auditing work and observance of the July 4 national holiday.

Customers may still place orders online, at SVSPress.com, during this extended closure, but all orders will be held for processing and shipping until the Press & Bookstore reopen July 6. Summer business hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT Monday through Friday.

The SVS Press & Bookstore staff thank you for your patronage and understanding.