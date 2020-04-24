SVS Press launches new website

24 April 2020 • Yonkers, NY

The website of the largest English-language Orthodox book publisher in the world, St. Vladimir’s Seminary (SVS) Press, has been relaunched with a sleek new design and important new features.

The new features will lead to a noticeably better user experience for SVS Press patrons. The new layout includes an attractive design with simplified navigation. The homepage draws the reader’s attention immediately to important new releases, bestsellers, and “our favorites.” An optimized search function makes it easier than ever to find what you’re looking for. Site users can also now see book reviews written by other customers and leave their own reviews. Crucially, the checkout page is a completely smooth and secure experience for the user.

“Saint Vladimir’s has long been proud of its Press, which is well-known and loved throughout the Orthodox Christian world and beyond,” said Sarah Werner, chief marketing officer for St. Vladimir’s Seminary. “We now have an advanced new website to match a great publisher.”

To celebrate the launch of the new website, SVS Press is offering a 25% discount on its books through May 1. To receive the discount, visit www.svspress.com and enter the coupon code “NEWWEBSITE” at checkout.