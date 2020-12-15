SVS Press releases first children’s board book

15 December 2020 • Yonkers, NY

Saint Ia Rides a Leaf, a board book for children, is now available from St. Vladimir’s Seminary (SVS) Press. SVS Press has published a number of children’s books over its history, but Saint Ia Rides a Leaf is the Press’s first in a board book format.

The book tells a charming story from the life of St. Ia, an Irish missionary to England in the fifth or sixth century. The town and parish of St. Ives in Cornwall, England, are named for her, and she is commemorated on February 3 in the Eastern Orthodox Church. Join St. Ia and her animal friends on an adventure to spread the Gospel!

To celebrate the book’s launch, SVS Press is also offering a free download of sheet music for “Saint Ia’s Song” on its website. This original song is written for children to sing along to as they read about St. Ia!

Buy Saint Ia Rides a Leaf at SVSPress.com or by calling 1-800-204-BOOK (2665)

About the Author and Illustrator

Melinda Johnson is an Orthodox Christian, wife, and mother. She loves writing for children and has authored several books, including the Sam and Saucer series.

Kristina Tartara is an Orthodox mother, children's book author, and illustrator. She has illustrated several books and also created the board books What Do You See at Liturgy and What Can I Do at Divine Liturgy.