SVS Press releases highly anticipated book on science and Christianity

15 Jan 2021 • Yonkers, NY

Are science and Christianity in conflict? Father Christopher Knight—a theologian who also holds a doctorate in astrophysics—tackles that question in his new book, Science and the Christian Faith: A Guide for the Perplexed.

The book, published by St. Vladimir’s Seminary (SVS) Press, released to the public Friday, January 15, 2021.

In it, Fr. Christopher argues that not only is there no conflict between faith and science, but our contemporary scientific worldview can be deepened and refined by engagement with the riches of the ancient Orthodox tradition.

"Christopher Knight is the world's leading scholar on the relationship between contemporary science and Orthodox theology,” writes Sarah Lane Ritchie, Ph.D., of The University of Edinburgh. “A must-have for the Orthodox, this book also provides key new perspectives for all Christians wrestling with scientific challenges to faith.”

Christopher C. Knight holds a Ph.D. in astrophysics and serves as a priest of the Orthodox Church. He is a Senior Research Associate of the Institute for Orthodox Christian Studies in Cambridge, England.

Science and the Christian Faith is the eighth volume in SVS Press’s Foundations Series.

The book may be purchased online at SVSPress.com or by calling 1-800-204-BOOK (2665).