WEBINAR: Watch Doctors of Ministry in action

*Registration for the webinar is now closed. The maximum number of participants allowed have already registered. Please visit svots.edu/events soon for more information about the next Doctor of Ministry (D.Min.) webinar, currently scheduled for April 29. Thank you for your interest! More information about the D.Min. program may be found here.

An opportunity to transform your ministry for the better might sound too good to be true, but that is exactly what St. Vladimir’s Seminary’s Doctor of Ministry (D.Min.) program was set up to be. And its most recent graduates want you to see fruits of the D.Min. program for yourself.

On Thursday, March 26, we are continuing our latest round of webinars featuring D.Min. graduates presenting their final projects. These webinars—free and open to the public—are meant to give people a taste of what the D.Min. program offers and what it can do for your ministry.

Registration ends at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, so register soon if you plan on joining us!

Webinar Registration – Sarah Byrne-Martelli, D.Min.

Thursday, March 26, 2020 12 PM - 1 PM EDT

This latest webinar presentation will feature Sarah Byrne-Martelli, D.Min., and her project, “Memory Eternal: A Vision for Orthodox Christian Bereavement.” She will present a one-hour webinar exploring how our faith provides a framework for understanding grief and loss. The new model of ministry proposed is a bereavement group curriculum, based on qualitative research with Orthodox Christians who have experienced the loss of a loved one.

Sarah Byrne-Martelli is the Palliative Care Chaplain at Massachusetts General Hospital and is endorsed as a Board Certified Chaplain by the Antiochian Archdiocese.

Registrants will be emailed a link to join the webinar via computer or phone.