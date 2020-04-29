WEBINAR: Watch Doctors of Ministry in action

Online Presentation (Webinar) – Register here

An opportunity to transform your ministry for the better might sound too good to be true, but that is exactly what St. Vladimir’s Seminary’s Doctor of Ministry (D.Min.) program was set up to be. And its most recent graduates want you to see fruits of the D.Min. program for yourself.

On Wednesday, April 29, we are continuing our latest round of webinars featuring D.Min. graduates presenting their final projects. These webinars—free and open to the public—are meant to give people a taste of what the D.Min. program offers and what it can do for your ministry.

Registration ends at 10 p.m. Monday, April 27, so register soon if you plan on joining us!

Webinar Registration – Very Rev. Peter Baktis, D.Min.

Wednesday, April 29, 2020 12 PM - 1 PM EDT

This latest webinar presentation will feature Archpriest Peter Baktis, D.Min., and his project, “Creating an Orthodox Missiological Narrative.” He will present a one-hour webinar exploring how we can better communicate the gospel of Jesus Christ. He asks, “Has the Orthodox Church communicated an authentic, transparent narrative to post-modern existential questions? How do contemporary people hear the language that is commonly used in Orthodox Christian discourse?”

Father Peter Baktis is rector of Mother of God Joy of All Who Sorrow, Princeton, NJ; and a recent graduate of the Doctor of Ministry Program. He is a former Army Chaplain, serving for over 25 years, and represents the Orthodox Church in America at the Interfaith Convening Table of the National Council of Churches. Father Peter is also the current president of the Military Offices Association of America in New Jersey and serves on various national and local boards.