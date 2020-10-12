Help create sacred arts programs and events

12 Oct 2020 • Yonkers, NY

The Institute of Sacred Arts (ISA) at St. Vladimir’s Seminary is asking for the public’s input as it shapes its programs and events. The ISA has launched a brief survey to help gather the feedback.

“Our Institute is posed to make a unique contribution—we’ve got several exciting activities and programs in store, and many more that are still at the idea stage,” said Professor Peter C. Bouteneff, the director of the ISA. “Now we need to hear from people who might draw on what we offer. Let us know your interests and needs so that we can serve you better.”

Since its founding in 1938, St Vladimir’s Seminary has fostered the study of icons, music and liturgy. The ISA serves to extend the Seminary’s mission in exploring the mutual relationship between theology and the arts through a curriculum infused with the arts, academic symposia and conferences, publications, and events.