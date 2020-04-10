At-Home Resources for Holy Week
10 April 2020 • Yonkers, NY
Saint Vladimir’s Seminary is providing some online resources for faithful Orthodox Christians who have to worship from home this Holy Week. Below, you will find access to recordings of Holy Week services, prayer resources, video reflections from faculty. Check back regularly for updates.
A number of resources may also be found on the website of the Orthodox Church in America (OCA), here.
Liturgical & Spiritual Resources
Music downloads
Holy Week Services
These audio recordings were taken during Holy Week at St. Vladimir’s Seminary in 2004. Professor Emeritus David Drillock directed the choir. The recordings were made by Peter and Patricia Bouteneff with the help of Serge Ossorguine.
- 1.1 Lazarus Saturday: Praises of Matins, Divine Liturgy Part 1
- 1.2 Lazarus Saturday: Divine Liturgy Part 2 (Litany of Catechumens)
- 2.1 Palm Sunday Vigil, Part 1 (Vespers through Six Psalms)
- 2.2 Palm Sunday Vigil, Part 2 (end of Matins)
- 2.3 Palm Sunday: Divine Liturgy with baptism, Part 1
- 2.4 Palm Sunday, Divine Liturgy with baptism, Part 2 (Communion onward)
- 2.5 Bridegroom Matins of Great and Holy Monday (celebrated Sunday evening)
- 3.1 Bridegroom Matins of Great and Holy Tuesday (celebrated Monday evening)
- 4.1 Presanctified Liturgy of Great and Holy Tuesday
- 4.2 Bridegroom Matins of Great and Holy Wednesday (celebrated Tuesday evening)
- 5.1 Presanctified Liturgy of Great and Holy Wednesday (beginning with the little litany before “Lord, I Call”)
- 5.2 Matins of Great and Holy Thursday (celebrated Wednesday evening)
- 6.1 9th Hour, Typika, and Vespers of Great and Holy Thursday with the Divine Liturgy of St Basil (part 1)
- 6.2 Vesperal divine Liturgy of Great and Holy Thursday, part 2
- 6.3 Matins of Great and Holy Friday (12 Passion Gospels) (celebrated Thursday evening), part 1
- 6.4 Matins of Great and Holy Friday, part 2 (Beatitudes to end)
- 7.1 Vespers of Great and Holy Friday
- 7.2 Vespers of Great and Holy Friday (end and veneration of shroud); Little Compline with the canon of Lamentation
- 8.1 9th Hour, Typika, and Vespers of Great and Holy Saturday with Divine Liturgy of St Basil (beginning up to the 15 Old Testament readings) [incomplete]
- 8.2 Midnight Office, Procession, Paschal Matins, Divine Liturgy
- 8.3 Divine Liturgy of Pascha, part 2
Click here to access links to live streams from OCA parishes
Reflections
- On Lazarus Saturday (Very Rev. Dr. Chad Hatfield, President)
- On St Mary of Egypt, 6th Sunday of Great Lent (Dr. Al Rossi, Director of Counseling)
- On Matins of Holy Thursday (Dr. Paul Meyendorff, Professor Emeritus)
- On Bridegroom Matins (Very Rev. Dr. Eric G. Tosi, Asst. Prof. of Pastoral Theology)
- On Melito of Sardis’ On Pascha(Very Rev. Dr. John Behr, The Father Georges Florovsky Distinguished Professor of Patristics)