At-Home Resources for Holy Week

10 April 2020 • Yonkers, NY

Saint Vladimir’s Seminary is providing some online resources for faithful Orthodox Christians who have to worship from home this Holy Week. Below, you will find access to recordings of Holy Week services, prayer resources, video reflections from faculty. Check back regularly for updates.

A number of resources may also be found on the website of the Orthodox Church in America (OCA), here.

Liturgical & Spiritual Resources

Music downloads

Holy Week Services

These audio recordings were taken during Holy Week at St. Vladimir’s Seminary in 2004. Professor Emeritus David Drillock directed the choir. The recordings were made by Peter and Patricia Bouteneff with the help of Serge Ossorguine.

Click here to access links to live streams from OCA parishes

Reflections