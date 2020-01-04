Seminary to host 2020 Pan-Orthodox Music Symposium

4 January 2020 • Yonkers, NY

Registration is now open for the 2020 Pan-Orthodox Music Symposium, which will take place Wednesday, June 10 through Sunday, June 14, 2020 on the campus of St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary (SVOTS).

The event, co-hosted by SVOTS and the International Society for Orthodox Church Music (ISOCM), will explore the theme of “Music as Liturgy,” with masterclasses, keynote presentations, and workshops. The event is designed for choir directors, singers, chanters, composers, musicologists, church school teachers, clergy, youth leaders, readers, and those interested in developing their liturgical music skill sets.

“This Symposium, hosted in collaboration with St. Vladimir’s, represents an exciting new development for both ISOCM and the Seminary in the promotion and understanding of Orthodox church music in the English-speaking world,” said Protopresbyter Ivan Moody, chair of the ISOCM board.

Masterclass topics include:

Vocal Techniques

Choral Leadership

Introduction to Liturgical Conducting

Advanced Liturgical Conducting

Byzantine Chant for Beginners

Advance Byzantine Chant

Composing in the Orthodox Context

Engaging Young People with Music

Each masterclass will provide participants with more than six hours of concentrated learning over three days, taught by experts in the field of liturgical music.

Workshop sessions will explore other themes for application in parish life:

Introduction to liturgical theology

Training for reading and chanting

Arranging settings for voices

Achieving a unified choral sound

Para-liturgical activities

Choosing the repertoire for your choir

Key Note Presentations include:

Music as Liturgy

Liturgy as Music

Liturgy, Music, and the Cathedra

“What’s unique about this gathering, among the many other church-music events, is the range of offerings,” said Dr. Peter Bouteneff, professor of Systematic Theology at St. Vladimir’s Seminary. “I can hardly think of anyone involved in church music at any level or from any chant tradition who will not gain from our time together. That said, perhaps the people who will benefit the most are singers, choir directors, and composers seeking to ‘up their game.’”

Find the full schedule, presentation abstracts, speaker biographies, and information about registration fees and hotel reservations at orthodoxmusicsymposium.org.

Seating is limited for some of the masterclasses, so early registration is encouraged. Participants who complete their registration before March 15, 2020 will receive a discounted rate.

For more information about the symposium, visit the official event website.

About the International Society for Orthodox Church Music

Founded in 2005, the ISOCM seeks to provide an open platform for musicians, musicologists, singers, and composers that encourages dialogue, the exchange of information and ideas, and inspires cooperation. The Society sees the promotion of communication between East and West as one of its priorities and hosts biannual conferences at the University of Eastern Finland, on its Joensuu campus. The Society also hosts regional symposia and gatherings elsewhere throughout the world to help create opportunities for collaboration and the sharing of knowledge in the field of Orthodox liturgical music.

For more information about the ISOCM, visit www.isocm.com.