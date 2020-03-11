St. Vladimir's Seminary enacts COVID-19 safety measures

11 March 2020 • Yonkers, NY

UPDATE (17 March 2020): To further keep the campus and surrounding community as safe as possible, St. Vladimir's Orthodox Theological Seminary has enacted the following safety measures in addition to the actions taken last week:

Daily chapel services (Matins, Vespers, etc.) and Saturday Vespers/Vigil have been suspended until further notice. Liturgy of the Presanctified Gifts and Sunday Divine Liturgy are closed to guests and anyone living outside the Seminary campus for the time being. Choir sizes will be kept to a small number, and there will be no coffee hour following Divine Liturgy.

The St. Vladimir's Seminary (SVS) Press Bookstore is open for online and phone orders ONLY. The brick-and-mortar store is closed to all walk-in business until further notice.

The process to move all Seminary classes online for current seminarians has begun this week.

The Seminary has contracted with professional cleaning companies to sanitize public spaces on campus and clean ducts in the main administrative building.



UPDATE (12 March 2020): Due to ongoing concerns over the new coronavirus (COVID-19), all Seminary events scheduled for the Month of March have been postponed until further notice. We are so sorry for any inconvenience but appreciate your understanding at this time. Please contact us at events@svots.edu if you have any questions. Seminary offices remain open and classes are still being held for now. Any further updates will be posted to this page.



St. Vladimir's Orthodox Theological Seminary (SVOTS) remains open amid global concerns regarding Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), but is closely monitoring developments to take appropriate action as needed.

As of this week, the Seminary is maintaining disinfecting procedures as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other state offices. If further measures are called for, such as suspending classes and/or conducting class and work remotely, the Seminary will take appropriate action. But for now, Seminary classes and events over the coming days and weeks will take place as previously scheduled.

Thus far, no one living on or commuting to the Seminary’s campus has been compromised by exposure to Coronavirus. The Seminary, however, strongly urges individuals and families to remain vigilant, follow good hygiene practices, and to stay home if feeling unwell.

SVOTS will continue to monitor the situation as it unfolds daily and will communicate any changes that result.