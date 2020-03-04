SVS Press publishes volume commemorating OCA autocephaly

4 March 2020 • Yonkers, NY

Saint Vladimir’s Seminary (SVS) Press has released a special commemorative book celebrating the Orthodox Church in America (OCA)’s fifty years of autocephaly.

The book, The Time Has Come, is now available to the general public after an extended pre-order period. The commemorative volume was first announced at the Seminary’s autocephaly anniversary celebration in late January.

The Time Has Come, edited by St. Vladimir's Seminary Academic Dean Ionut-Alexandru Tudorie, contains a collection of debates over autocephaly initially published in the St. Vladimir’s Theological Quarterly (now known as the St. Vladimir’s Theological Journal). The various articles were written in the years leading up to and following the Russian Orthodox Church granting the Tomos of Autocephaly to the OCA (then known as the Russian Orthodox Greek Catholic Church of America) in 1970.

“The storm provoked by the autocephaly of the Orthodox Church in America is probably one of the most meaningful crises in several centuries of Orthodox ecclesiastical history,” wrote Protopresbyter Alexander Schmemann in his article, “A Meaningful Storm: Some Reflections on Autocephaly, Tradition, and Ecclesiology” (1971).

Along with Schmemann, other voices found in The Time Has Come include Metropolitan Leonty (Turkevich), Protopresbyter John Meyendorff, Archbishop Peter L’Huillier, Elizabeth Prodromou, Archbishop Elpidophoros (Lambriniadis), Alexander Bogolepov, and several others.

The book is available exclusively in a hardcover edition. The Time Has Come may be purchased at SVSPress.com or by calling 1-800-204-BOOK (2665).