Win a scholarship to attend the 2020 Pan-Orthodox Music Symposium

14 Feb 2020 • Yonkers, NY

The Institute of Sacred Arts (ISA) at St. Vladimir’s Seminary (SVOTS) is pleased to announce that three full scholarships are available to Orthodox Church musicians for the 2020 Pan-Orthodox Music Symposium co-hosted by SVOTS and the International Society for Orthodox Church Music (ISOCM), June 10-14, 2020.

In addition to keynote presentations by leading scholars, this event will include six workshops, eight masterclass options, specialized rehearsals, a concert by Cappella Romana in New York City, daily divine services, and many opportunities for meaningful conversation with other individuals interested in Orthodox music from across North America and around the globe.

The scholarship will cover the following expenses for the award recipients:

Round trip (air/ground) transportation to the Seminary campus in Yonkers, NY

2020 ISOCM/SVS Symposium registration fee

4 nights of hotel lodging Wednesday, June 10 to Sunday, June 14, 2020

All meals during the 4-day event

1 ticket to the Cappella Romana concert in New York City on Friday, June 12, 2020

Click here to download the application form. Applications must be postmarked or received electronically no later than Saturday, April 25, 2020.

Award recipients will be notified via email by Saturday, May 9, 2020, and those receiving the scholarship will be reimbursed for previously purchased airfare/ground transportation expenses.