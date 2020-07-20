September commencement ceremony cancelled

20 July 2020 • Yonkers, NY

Due to pandemic-related restrictions, St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary (SVOTS) has cancelled its commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020, which had been scheduled for September 12.

The Seminary is exploring the possibility of a combined graduation ceremony for the Classes of 2020 and 2021 on May 15, 2021, if it is safe to do so. Details will be forthcoming.

With regard to classes, the Seminary plans to begin the 2020-2021 academic year as normal with on-campus classes—but the school has alternate plans if a full reopening is delayed due to further COVID-19 restrictions in New York State. Orientation for the new academic year is scheduled for Friday, August 21 through Sunday, August 23.