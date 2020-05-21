SVOTS plans reopening in the fall; admission deadline extended to July 1

21 May 2020 • Yonkers, NY

St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary (SVOTS) plans to begin the 2020-2021 academic year as normal with on-campus classes—but the school has alternate plans if a full reopening is delayed due to further COVID-19 restrictions in New York State.

For now, the Seminary is asking incoming and returning students to prepare to be on campus in time for the start of the new school year. Orientation for the new academic year is scheduled for Friday, August 21 through Sunday, August 23. Delayed Commencement Exercises for the Class of 2020 are planned for September 12. If these plans change, the Seminary will announce alternate plans for the 2020-2021 academic year and 2020 Commencement by mid-July.

Additionally, SVOTS has extended its late deadline to apply for admission for 2020-2021 to July 1, 2020. The extension was made to allow prospective students from North America and abroad more time given ongoing uncertainty and logistical difficulties due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The Seminary has moved to an online, cloud-based admissions system. The entire applications process is handled online, and applicants are not required to visit campus at any time during that process. Visit SVOTS.edu/admissions to learn more.