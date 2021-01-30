SVOTS completes ATS self-study, reflects on recent achievements

17 Feb 2021 • Yonkers, NY

Saint Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary (SVOTS) has completed its seven-year self-study for the Association of Theological Schools (ATS), as it seeks to reaffirm accreditation status with ATS. Following the completion of the self-study, SVOTS gives thanks for the accomplishments of its administration, faculty, and staff—particularly over the past year of incredible challenges globally for institutions of higher learning.

“The ATS self-study has given us a valuable opportunity to reflect on the direction and leadership of the Seminary,” said Dn. Michael Hyatt, executive chair of SVOTS Board of Trustees.

"The great work happening at St. Vladimir's should be good news to the ears of every Orthodox person, because the Seminary's mission is so important in the life of the Church at large,” he added. “I extend my sincere gratitude and congratulate everyone involved in this work, and I commend the administration on a successful completion of the ATS self-study report.”

In light of the self-evaluative study undertaken by the SVOTS administration, St. Vladimir's is pleased to highlight several positive developments:

In closing, Dn Michael Hyatt remarked, “because of the progress and developments at St. Vladimir’s Seminary—of which only a few have been mentioned here—I am confident and thankful to God as a new year continues.”

The entire community of St. Vladimir’s Seminary remains committed to its positive direction and mission to train priests, lay leaders, and scholars to be active apologists of the Orthodox Christian Faith—focusing on academic rigor and spiritual formation within a residential Orthodox community.