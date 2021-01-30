SVOTS completes ATS self-study, reflects on recent achievements
17 Feb 2021 • Yonkers, NY
Saint Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary (SVOTS) has completed its seven-year self-study for the Association of Theological Schools (ATS), as it seeks to reaffirm accreditation status with ATS. Following the completion of the self-study, SVOTS gives thanks for the accomplishments of its administration, faculty, and staff—particularly over the past year of incredible challenges globally for institutions of higher learning.
“The ATS self-study has given us a valuable opportunity to reflect on the direction and leadership of the Seminary,” said Dn. Michael Hyatt, executive chair of SVOTS Board of Trustees.
"The great work happening at St. Vladimir's should be good news to the ears of every Orthodox person, because the Seminary's mission is so important in the life of the Church at large,” he added. “I extend my sincere gratitude and congratulate everyone involved in this work, and I commend the administration on a successful completion of the ATS self-study report.”
In light of the self-evaluative study undertaken by the SVOTS administration, St. Vladimir's is pleased to highlight several positive developments:
- The completion of Fiscal Year 2020 as the strongest we have seen in years. Saint Vladimir’s has made significant progress in paying off its debt resulting from married student housing construction. Successful fundraising initiatives and campaigns have given SVOTS flexibility at a time when nonprofits are deeply affected by economic challenges.
- The current, 2020-2021 Academic Year with in-person, residential learning. As the academic world encountered once unheard-of challenges due to pandemic and frequently opted to keep students remote, SVOTS was able to begin this academic year with the in-person, residential learning that is the hallmark of the most effective spiritual training and formation. All the while, strict protocols have been put in place on campus to ensure the safety of seminarians, faculty, and staff. Furthermore, the most recent incoming class was the largest in recent memory.
- The revamp of the entire admissions process and system, including the launch of the first online admissions portal, which streamlined the admissions process and has enabled SVOTS to better manage and track the needs of its students from the moment they submit an inquiry to their eventual graduation.
- The establishment of a recruitment strategy for bringing new students to SVOTS, including new recruitment material and qualified staff.
- The recruitment of several noted scholars and excellent teachers to the faculty of SVOTS over the past few years reflects a rigorous commitment to high academic standards. Noteworthy additions to the faculty include Rev. Dr. Bogdan G. Bucur (patristics) Dr. Vitaly Permiakov (liturgical theology), Dr. Rossitza B. Schroeder (art history), Dr. Jeffrey P. Bishop (philosophy and theological studies), Dr. Ana Iltis (philosophy), Dr. Matthew Scott Vest (ethics), John Mark Reynolds (philosophy), Dr. Gregory J. Abdalah (pastoral theology), and Rev. Dr. Silviu N. Bunta (Old Testament).
- The launch of “The Year of Schmemann” celebrations, as SVOTS honors 100 years since the birth of Protopresbyter Alexander Schmemann, the Seminary’s beloved former dean and renowned theologian. The Schmemann Lecture was paired with the publication of a new book by Fr. Alexander from St. Vladimir’s Seminary (SVS) Press. The book, most appropriately titled A Voice for our Time, features English translations of talks he delivered decades ago but which remain relevant and beneficial for all Christians today.
- The successful and well-attended Fr. Alexander Schmemann Memorial Lecture on January 30, 2021, with lecturer Rod Dreher. This 38th edition of the Schmemann Lecture drew more than 650 participants, despite the necessity of hosting the Lecture for the first time in an online format.
- The establishment of biannual graduate conferences and other internal academic activities, such as the Fr. Georges Florovsky Library’s “Lyceum” workshops.
- The launch of new concentrations for the Master of Arts (M.A.) program. Students on the M.A. track will be able to concentrate in General Theological Studies, Theological Scholarship and Research, or Sacred Arts. The Sacred Arts track is a result of ongoing, productive efforts by the Institute of Sacred Arts (ISA) at St. Vladimir’s.
- The appointment of a Spiritual Formation Director, Rev. Nicholas Roth, a SVOTS alumnus (’14).
- The enhanced offering of Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE)—professional training for ministry. As part of this effort, SVOTS has become a satellite of the accredited Center for Pastoral Education at The Jewish Theological Seminary.
- The launch of the Alumni Portal and the first Online Alumni gathering, which drew nearly one hundred SVOTS Alumni.
- The complete rebranding of SVOTS, including a new Values, Purpose, & Mission Statement, logo and colors, and the forthcoming new website. This careful, deliberate, and appealing rebranding will enhance the Seminary’s outreach and public events and programs for years to come.
- The release of a number of landmark and important works by SVS Press, including Science and the Christian Faith; new volumes in Metropolitan Hilarion Alfeyev’s Jesus Christ series; translations of Maximus the Confessor, Gregory of Nyssa, and Romanos the Melodist; the correspondences of Frs. Georges Florovsky and Alexander Schmemann; and The Time Has Come, a special volume commemorating 50 years of autocephaly for the Orthodox Church in America.
- The release of the new St. Vladimir’s Theological Quarterly, which includes a fresh look and format under the new editorial leadership of Drs. Ionuț-Alexandru Tudorie, Bogdan Bucur, and Vitaly Permiakov.
- The highly successful Online Pan-Orthodox Music Symposium, which drew over 200 people from Europe, Australia, and North America, co-hosted by the ISA and the International Society for Orthodox Church Music (ISOCM).
In closing, Dn Michael Hyatt remarked, “because of the progress and developments at St. Vladimir’s Seminary—of which only a few have been mentioned here—I am confident and thankful to God as a new year continues.”
The entire community of St. Vladimir’s Seminary remains committed to its positive direction and mission to train priests, lay leaders, and scholars to be active apologists of the Orthodox Christian Faith—focusing on academic rigor and spiritual formation within a residential Orthodox community.